This two-story home has great potential and is a perfect fixer-upper. It's located in the city, surrounded by trees and has a fresh coat of paint outside. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the option of using the dining room as a natural 4th bedroom. The foundation walls are tall and made of concrete blocks, making the house sturdy. However, the interior needs some updating, making it a great opportunity to design the house to your liking. The kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring are areas that can be updated according to your preference. The main floor consists of a small entry area, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, and a bathroom. Upstairs, you'll find all three bedrooms and another bathroom. The laundry area is located in the basement. The house is priced to sell and is being sold "as-is".