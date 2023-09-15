Carefree and SO convenient! This Villa is just minutes from the Zoo, Old Market, the CHI convention center and the stadium! With easy access to I-80, you can be most anywhere in 15 minutes! The HOA covers just about everything including taxes, insurance, and most maintenance issues including current appliances so there is nothing to do but move in and enjoy your new home! The only utilities that the homeowner pays are gas and electric. There are hardwood floors throughout and the home has an easy flow from room to room and is filled with natural lighting all day long but doesn't heat up due to the position of the sun. The AC was just installed last year and the whole house fan does a quick job of removing any heat in the Summer helping to keep utilities low. The current owners say the community is great for kids with 3 parks on property and they enjoy taking advantage of the free annual membership to Lauritzen Gardens included with the home. HOA stipulates homes are not to be rentals.