Nice 1 1/2 story house near Benson with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and off street parking. Beautiful wood floors and original wood work on main floor. Finished second floor Primary bedroom is big and open. 2 Nice sized bedrooms on the main. Partially finished basement with a laundry area and plenty of storage. Fenced back yard with s newer shed for lawn equipment and storage. Off street parking Lease with city. A little paint and carpet and this home is ready to go.