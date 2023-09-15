Nicely updated 3 bed ranch home. Walk into beautiful modern colors and new LVP flooring. ALL NEW kitchen with granite counters, glass tile backsplash and SS appliances. The main bathroom is a dream with modern tile and all new fixtures. Other UPDATES includes: Vinyl windows, electrical panel/fixtures/service, plumbing, flooring & lighting. Washer & Dryer INCLUDED! Level backyard great for entertaining or playing. Some houses are too big, some houses are too small -- this HOME is just right. AMA