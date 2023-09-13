Contract Pending. Investor Opportunity! Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, nice eat in kitchen, formal dining room and family room. Primary bedroom on main level with 2 bedrooms upstairs and a flex space. Vinyl Siding on exterior, vinyl windows and front parking pad. Laundry room on main level. Investment Package of 5 properties, can be sold individually or together (see associated documents). Tenant Occupied. Sold As Is.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $150,000
