Showings will be at Open House Only due to home being Tenant-occupied. Times are as follows: Friday, September 15th from 5-7pm and Saturday, September 16th from 12-2pm.Come check out this cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home. Whether you are an Investor looking to expand your portfolio or first-time home buyer, you have found your match! Some TLC will do wonders. The AC was just replaced last year and so was the back sliding door that leads to a nice, fenced backyard. Super close to grocery stores, restaurants, and Metro Community College. Don't miss this opportunity! Refrigerator and stove will stay. Home is being Sold-As-Is, with seller to make no repairs. All measurements approximate.