This three-bedroom ranch home on a corner lot in South Omaha is ready for its new owners. There's so much potential here, spacious corner lot, basement is a blank canvas with so much space to add additional square footage. Seller has made some updates, flooring, carpeting, painting, and cabinets. The beautiful spacious yard has a covered patio with its own brick grill and plenty of room to add a garage. Perfectly located in the heart of South Omaha, close to schools, restaurants, entertainment, Metro CC, and easy access to the interstate. AMA. Roof needs possibly needs repaired or replaced. 1 hr. min appt required.