Investor Opportunity! Wonderful South Omaha home with close access to interstate, Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo, Downtown and Midtown areas. Renovated 1 year ago with new exterior paint and a refresh on interior (carpet/paint). NEW Roof. This home boasts 3 bedrooms with one on the main level 2 above with a flex space. 1 Full bathroom with separate walk in shower and tub. Beautiful hardwood floors through main level with designated dining room and living room. Large kitchen and main level laundry hookup. Large covered front porch. Large driveway for parking in back of home with alley access and back enclosed porch/mudroom. Investment Package of 5 properties to be sold together or individually (see associated documents). Tenant Occupied. Sold As Is.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Proudly presenting The Pointe House, an incredible one of a kind architectural masterpiece sitting on nearly 11 acres overlooking the Missouri…
Introducing the MANHATTAN Villa by Legacy Homes at Windsor East, a new maintenance free community! Never shovel or mow again, now is your time…
COMPLETELY UPDATED! Check out this one-of-a kind view! This 1.5 story is situated on 1.52 acres and has a completely private backyard backing …
Slice of HEAVEN just 20 min outside Omaha! This single owner home built on 10 acres overlooking the river has everything you need! Attention t…
Welcome to this exquisite 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom walkout ranch on a sprawling .75 wooded acre lot! This super private oasis provides an abundan…