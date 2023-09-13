Investor Opportunity! Wonderful South Omaha home with close access to interstate, Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo, Downtown and Midtown areas. Renovated 1 year ago with new exterior paint and a refresh on interior (carpet/paint). NEW Roof. This home boasts 3 bedrooms with one on the main level 2 above with a flex space. 1 Full bathroom with separate walk in shower and tub. Beautiful hardwood floors through main level with designated dining room and living room. Large kitchen and main level laundry hookup. Large covered front porch. Large driveway for parking in back of home with alley access and back enclosed porch/mudroom. Investment Package of 5 properties to be sold together or individually (see associated documents). Tenant Occupied. Sold As Is.