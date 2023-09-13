For Back-up offers only. Contract Pending Spacious 2.5-story on a large CORNER LOT! This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage is located in the midst of the historic Walnut Hill/Orchard Hill neighborhood! Featuring a large living room, a formal dining room, AND a bonus half-story attic space!! Work from home? No problem? Need a playroom/game room? No problem! Need a studio? No problem! This house has all the space and charm you need! Looking for your next investment property OR a large canvas to add your own touches to? This is IT! Great natural light throughout the main floor with a large fenced-in backyard. Not to mention the FRUIT trees! Come prepped to make this house yours! It's a bit of a fixer-upper, and awaits new memories! Schedule your private showing today! AMA