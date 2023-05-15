Brand new Maintenance Free Townhome community at Windsor East by Legacy Homes! These ranch townhomes are designed to make life so convenient. The 3 bed, 3 bath open concept homes have all the features today's buyers expect. Open concept Great Room and Kitchen! Spacious Kitchen has large center island, pantry, stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters. Main level primary suite with walk-in closet and double sink bath with walk-in shower. Additional 2nd bedroom on main level as well. The completed lower level has ample entertaining space, 3rd bedroom, ¾ bath and abundant storage. Currently under construction. HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month for INTERNET, lawn care & 1 fertilization/year, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed in this HOA. Legacy Homes to pay up to 1% of loan value towards the buyers closing costs when using Preferred lender. Buyers must qualify. Price is subject to change at anytime.