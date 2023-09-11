Model Open DAILY 11-6! Brand new Maintenance Free Townhome community at Windsor East! These attached townhomes are designed to make life so convenient. This 3 bed, 3 bath home on a walk-out lot has all the features today's savvy buyers expect. Open concept Great Room and Kitchen with large center island, pantry, stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Main level owners suite with walk-in closet, 3/4 bath with double sinks and walk-in shower. A 2nd bedroom and full bath on the main level has unlimited possibilities! The completed lower level has additional entertaining space, 3rd bedroom, ¾ bath and lots of storage. HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month and includes INTERNET, lawn care & fertilization, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed in this HOA. Price is subject to change at anytime. Home is currently under construction. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $348,000
