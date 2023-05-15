Brand new Maintenance Free Townhome community at Windsor East by Legacy Homes! These ranch townhomes are designed to make life so convenient. The 3 bed, 3 bath open concept homes have all the features today's buyers expect. This one is a walk-out! Open concept Great Room and Kitchen! Spacious Kitchen has large center island, pantry, stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters. Main level primary suite with walk-in closet and double sink bath with walk-in shower. An additional 2nd bedroom on the main level! The completed lower level has ample entertaining space, 3rd bedroom, ¾ bath and abundant storage. HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month for INTERNET, lawn care & 1 fertilization/year, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed. Legacy Homes to pay up to 1% of loan value towards the buyers closing costs when using preferred lender. Buyers must qualify. Price is subject to change at anytime.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Modern masterpiece in The Prairies | This stunning 1.5-story showcases modern architecture & impressive list of features that cater to lux…
WOW! Did you see the size of that house? Ranch style home with over 2200 sq ft, 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The floorplan has so much to …
MODEL NOT FOR SALE! UNDER CONSTRUCTION- EST. COMPLETION April 2023. This gorgeous ranch by Jeff Wearden Homes, LLC. in Silverleaf will sit on …
Gorgeous custom ranch in The Hamptons. Open concept with 2 bedrooms on the main level including a primary suite with large walk-in closet, dou…
Amazing turnkey single family rental or personal home. Great looking Ranch style home. 2 bedrooms on the main floor and 1 more in the attic. B…