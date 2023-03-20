Model Open DAILY 11-5! Brand new Maintenance Free Townhome community at Windsor East! These attached townhomes are designed to make life so convenient. This 3 bed, 3 bath home has all the features today's savvy buyers expect. Open concept Great Room and Kitchen with large center island, pantry, stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Main level owners suite with walk-in closet, 3/4 bath with double sinks and walk-in shower. A 2nd bedroom and full bath on the main level has unlimited possibilities! The completed lower level has additional entertaining space, 3rd bedroom, ¾ bath and lots of storage. HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month and includes INTERNET, lawn care & fertilization, snow removal, and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed in this HOA. Price is subject to change at anytime. Home is currently under construction. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MODEL NOT FOR SALE! UNDER CONSTRUCTION- EST. COMPLETION April 2023. This gorgeous ranch by Jeff Wearden Homes, LLC. in Silverleaf will sit on …
Contract Pending SOLD SAME DAY LISTED. On market for marketing purposes only.
Stunning New Construction by Timeless Custom Homes. File this one under dream home! Incredible, unique ranch layout, situated on a corner lot …
Move in ready. Luxury Villa by Aspire Homes. The Torino zero-entry, is an incredible, expansive home with features built to your specification…
Model home - NOW FOR SALE! "The Loveland" Ranch Model in the NEW D66 Loveland Estates Development is just what you have been waiting for! Prof…