Brand New Maintenance Free Townhome community at Windsor East! RESERVE YOUR LOT NOW! The 3 bed, 3 bath open concept homes have all the features today's savvy buyers expect. Open concept Great Room and Kitchen! Spacious Kitchen has large center island, pantry, stainless-steel appliances (gas stove & hood vent) and quartz counters. Main level primary suite with walk-in closet and double sink bath with walk-in shower. Additional 2nd bedroom also on the main level. The completed lower level has ample entertaining space, 3rd bedroom, ¾ bath and abundant storage. Currently under construction. HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month for INTERNET, lawn care & 1 fertilization/year, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed. Buyers must qualify. Price is subject to change at anytime. Photos are of a Model/similar home. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $358,000
