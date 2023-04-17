Model Open DAILY 11-6! Brand new Maintenance Free Townhome community at Windsor East! These attached townhomes are designed to make life so convenient. This 3 bed, 3 bath home on a walk-out lot has all the features today's savvy buyers expect. Open concept Great Room and Kitchen with large center island, pantry, stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Main level owners suite with walk-in closet, 3/4 bath with double sinks and walk-in shower. A 2nd bedroom and full bath on the main level has unlimited possibilities! The completed lower level has additional entertaining space, 3rd bedroom, ¾ bath and lots of storage. HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month and includes INTERNET, lawn care & fertilization, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed in this HOA. Price is subject to change at anytime. Home is currently under construction. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Great 1.5 story home only one block from Benson District. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Very nicely updated with luxury vinyl plank flooring thro…
5.45 OASIS to live, work, and have fun! Incredible ranch home with over 5,000 sq ft, 5 bedrooms, 3 bath and 5 GARAGE SPACES! Massive living ro…
This custom, one-of-a-kind LAKE home will be complete just in time for Memorial Day festivities. Move right in and enjoy a full summer of fun …
Stunning New Construction by Timeless Custom Homes. File this one under dream home! Incredible, unique ranch layout, situated on a corner lot …
This little raised ranch home has potential! Hardwood floors and doors are still present to preserve that old school charm. The kitchen is lit…