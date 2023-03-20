Brand new Maintenance Free Townhome community at Windsor East by Legacy Homes! These attached ranch townhomes are designed to make life so convenient. The 3 bed, 3 bath open concept homes have all the features today's savvy buyers expect. This one is under construction! Open concept Great Room and Kitchen! Spacious Kitchen has large center island, pantry, stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters. Main level primary suite with walk-in closet and double sink bath with walk-in shower. An additional 2nd bedroom on the main level has unlimited possibilities! The completed lower level has ample entertaining space, 3rd bedroom, ¾ bath and abundant storage. Currently under construction. HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month for INTERNET, lawn care & 1 fertilization/year, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed in this HOA. Price is subject to change at anytime. Model open DAILY 11-5 at 8233 S 178 St. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $359,000
