Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $133,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $133,000

Great 1.5 story home only one block from Benson District. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Very nicely updated with luxury vinyl plank flooring thro…

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $130,000

2 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $130,000

This little raised ranch home has potential! Hardwood floors and doors are still present to preserve that old school charm. The kitchen is lit…