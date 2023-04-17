Introducing the MANHATTAN Villa by Legacy Homes at Windsor East, a new maintenance free community! Never shovel or mow again, now is your time to live life to its fullest. This ranch style villa features an open concept great room and kitchen with quartz counters on the large center island, pantry & stainless-steel appliances. Main floor laundry/drop zone steps up from the garage. Main floor primary suite with walk in closet and attached ¾ bath. An additional bedroom and full bath complete the main level. Need a little more room? The lower level is finished with a large Rec Room, Bath, 3rd Bedroom and abundant storage. Currently under construction. HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month for INTERNET, lawn care & 1 fertilization/year, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed in this HOA. Legacy Homes to pay up to 1% of loan value towards the buyers closing costs when using Legacy's preferred lender. Buyers must qualify. Price is subject to change at anytime. AMA