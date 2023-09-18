Introducing the Villa’s at Windsor East - a brand new maintenance free community! Now is your time to enjoy life to its fullest and never shovel or mow again. This 3 bed/3 bath ranch style villa features an open concept great room and a beautiful kitchen featuring quartz countertops, large center island, pantry and stainless-steel appliances. You’ll enjoy the easy access to the main floor laundry and a drop zone just steps from the garage. The Main floor has the owner’s suite with walk in closet and attached ¾ bath. An additional bedroom and full bathroom complete the main level. The lower level is FINISHED and features a Rec Room, bedroom and bathroom along with ample storage space. HOA fee includes INTERNET, lawn care, snow removal and trash service. Photos of Model Home. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charming ranch home with tons of character that sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard and 1 car garage. Relax on the front porch or in the s…
Don't let this opportunity pass, this unique home is completely gutted and ready for your remodel ideas. This home allows access to a 365 acre…
Al Belt's newest 2-story plan, the 2788, in popular Shadow Lake 2! Over 3800 fsf, huge 4-car garage, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 10' ceilings on main…
This ranch house is a situated on a large corner lot w/the benefits of a flat patio & also a walkout basement. With 6 bedrooms &plenty…
This three-bedroom ranch home on a corner lot in South Omaha is ready for its new owners. There's so much potential here, spacious corner lot,…