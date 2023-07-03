Villa Model OPEN Wed thru Sunday from 12-6pm!! Model address is 17538 Robin Drive in Windsor East (175th and Giles-North side of the street). Introducing the BRAND NEW MANHATTAN Villas at Windsor East built by LEGACY, a new maintenance free community! This ranch style villa features an open concept, great room and kitchen with quartz countertops, large center island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. Main floor primary suite has a large walk-in closet, 3/4th bath with double sinks and it opens up to your laundry! Laundry and separate drop zone, an additional bedroom and full bath complete the main floor. Spacious lower level includes rec room, 3rd bedroom, 3/4th bath and plenty of storage.*HOA fee to be approx. $175 a month and will include internet, lawn care, 1 fertilization treatment/year, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed in this HOA. Price is subject to change at anytime. Photos are of the model home. AMA