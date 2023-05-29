Introducing the Villas at Windsor East, a new maintenance free community! Never shovel or mow again!! Now is your time to live life to its fullest. This ranch style villa on large corner lot features an open concept great room and kitchen with quartz counters, large center island, pantry & stainless-steel appliances. No need for stairs as the laundry/drop zone is on the main floor just off the garage. Main floor has the owners suite with walk in closet and attached ¾ bath with double sinks. An additional Bedroom and Full bath complete the main level. Need a little more room? The lower level is finished with large Rec Room, Bath, 3rd Bedroom and storage. HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month for INTERNET, lawn care & fertilization, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed in this HOA. Price is subject to change at anytime. Home is currently under construction. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $394,900
