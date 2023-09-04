Introducing the Villa’s at Windsor East - a brand new maintenance free community! Now is your time to enjoy life to its fullest and never shovel or mow again. This 3 bed/3 bath ranch style, walk-out villa features an open concept great room and a beautiful kitchen featuring quartz countertops, large center island, pantry and stainless-steel appliances. You’ll enjoy the easy access to the main floor laundry and a drop zone just steps from the garage. The Main floor has the owner’s suite with walk in closet and attached ¾ bath. An additional bedroom and full bathroom complete the main level. The lower level is FINISHED and features a Rec Room, bedroom and bathroom along with ample storage space. HOA fee includes INTERNET, lawn care, snow removal and trash service. Photos of Model Home. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $394,900
