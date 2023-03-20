Introducing the MANHATTAN Villa by Legacy Homes at Windsor East, a new maintenance free community! Never shovel or mow again, now is your time to live life to its fullest. This walk-out ranch style villa features an open concept great room and kitchen with quartz counters on the large center island, pantry & stainless-steel appliances. Main floor laundry/drop zone steps up from the garage. Main floor primary suite with walk in closet and attached ¾ bath. An additional bedroom and full bath complete the main level. Need a little more room? The lower level is finished with a large Rec Room, Bath, 3rd Bedroom and abundant storage. HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month for INTERNET, lawn care & 1 fertilization/year, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed in this HOA. Legacy Homes to pay up to 1% of loan value towards the buyers closing costs when using Legacy's preferred lender. Buyers must qualify. Price is subject to change at anytime. AMA