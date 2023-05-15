Introducing the Villas at Windsor East, a new maintenance free community! Never shovel or mow again!! Now is your time to live life to its fullest. This ranch style villa on a walk-out lot features an open concept great room and kitchen with quartz counters, large center island, pantry & stainless-steel appliances. No need for stairs as the laundry/drop zone is on the main floor just off the garage. Main floor has the owners suite with walk in closet and attached ¾ bath with double sinks. An additional Bedroom and Full bath complete the main level. Need a little more room? The lower level is finished with large Rec Room, Bath, 3rd Bedroom and storage. HOA fee to be approximately $175 a month for INTERNET, lawn care & fertilization, snow removal and trash service. White vinyl fencing is allowed in this HOA. Price is subject to change at anytime. Home is currently under construction. AMA
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $399,900
