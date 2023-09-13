Contract Pending On market for backup offers. Subject to signed release. Brick Tudor on large lot(.45 acre) Located a couple blocks North of Dodge Street. Bordered by commercial property on South & West sides & by residential property on East and North sides. Possibly could be rezoned from residential to some form of commercial. In the same family since built 89 years ago. Gorgeous woodwork. Original kitchen and baths. Newer roof. Westside School District. Call Denice Coenen 402-677-7538