Model Home, Not for sale. At this price, basement unfinished. Birch cabinets, walk-in pantry, tile back splash, wood floors in kitchen, granite counters, walk-in ceramic shower in master bath, 2 shower heads, double sinks, and a walk-in closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $426,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Contract Pending remain on market for back up offers. No showings until 1-5-2023. Exceptional all-brick townhouse in the heart of Spring Green…
MODEL NOT FOR SALE! UNDER CONSTRUCTION- EST. COMPLETION April 2023. This gorgeous ranch by Jeff Wearden Homes, LLC. in Silverleaf will sit on …
Model Home Not For Sale --- Ideal Designs Custom Homes custom 2 Story plan 5 Bed/5 bath situated on a highly desired Bluewater estate lot with…
Unbelievable opportunity to own a gorgeous all brick home in Woods Park, perched on a double lot affront a brick road. This beauty sits on a d…
Spectacular Firethorn ranch perched high on the hill just off of the Short Course and a quick cart ride to the Resort (Pool & 2 private re…