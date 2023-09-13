Nestled in the AKSARBEN and walking distance to the Village, this charming Tudor home offers an ideal living space for your family to grow & make memories. As you approach this gorgeous property, you'll be captivated by its all brick features & on the inside its character & elegance will intrigue you as you enjoy the fireplace on a lazy chilly winter evening. The Kitchen has ample cabinet space, updated countertops and backsplash. The large main bedrooms offers a walk-in closet, oversized sitting room & a private bathroom. The finished basement offers a craft room, large laundry room where you'll have even more room to spread out and unwind. The backyard is a sight to behold with privacy & luxury. For the car lover there is an oversized 3-car garage with a loft plus a 1-car basement garage. The large, covered patio will make outdoor entertaining a breeze where it provides an idyllic setting for relaxing. Feel safe & secure with the newer Divinci roof & closed circuit security cameras.