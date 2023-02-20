*MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE* Brand new ranch plan from Lane Building Corp. called "Aspen Grove." Very open plan with 9 and 10 foot ceilings. Sleek and modern fireplace in great room with stone and ship lap. Matte black door hardware and kitchen faucet. Soaking tub and tiled shower in master bath. 3 car garage, lawn sprinkler system, and more. cONTACT AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS.
3 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $484,606
