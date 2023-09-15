Need a Home? say no more, this 2014 Just remodeled mobile home located by 128th and maple, near schools, shopping centers and restaurants, 3 minutes away from freeway is all you need. Come see it today, you don't want to miss this opportunity. Priced just right to sell fast. The park offers access to a lovely pool and playground in the summer... ************Buyer needs to be approved to lease the land before buying the mobile home.*****************