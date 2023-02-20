The Carter plan by The Home Company is a wonderful modern style plan with stunning curb appeal. The exterior is highlighted by stone, siding, and a unique wood garage door. One step inside the home, and you’ll find yourself in the soaring 2 story entry. The great room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly in an open layout. The kitchen includes an island with a snack bar and a reach-in pantry. The home’s 2 car garage accesses the home through a mudroom with a catch-all. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms and a laundry room. The owner’s suite lies under a trayed ceiling and includes a 3/4 ensuite with a private toilet area, and a large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a centrally located hall bath with dual vanities and a separate bath area. Additional room to grow in the unfinished lower level.
3 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $350,000
