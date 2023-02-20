Welcome home to the “Crawford” by The Home Company set on a flat lot. Inside this efficient home is a wonderful, well thought out floorplan. The main floor includes a spacious family room. The kitchen includes a large island with a snack bar and a hidden walk-in pantry. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms. The owner’s suite has its own bathroom with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a central hall bath with a dual vanity. Passive radon and sprinkler included. Photo is artists rendering of home. Complete plans and details available on our website: thehomecompanyomaha.com. Visit any of our Model homes: 11805 S 110th Ave. in Sumtur Crossing (Ellison 2sty), 8205 S 196th St. in Remington Ridge West (Santa Clara 2Sty) and 7304 N 168th Ave in Anchor Pointe (Edison 2 Sty). Hours Sat/Sun 1-5 pm or by appointment.
3 Bedroom Home in Papillion - $390,000
