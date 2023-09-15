Don't let this opportunity pass, this unique home is completely gutted and ready for your remodel ideas. This home allows access to a 365 acre private lake. Fishing, water skiing, boating are all part of this wonderful lake. Access to a private beach, swimming pool and a clubhouse are also included.
3 Bedroom Home in Plattsmouth - $135,000
