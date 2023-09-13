Very cool turn of the century beauty! This home has been treasured by the same family for over 65 years. Much love, care and attention to all the details. Step inside to discover 10 FT. ceilings, original wood floors & trim. Newer 6 pane windows, siding and down spouts. Large living room with pocket doors. Cozy den with wood burning stove. Formal dine. Big eat-in kitchen with custom oak cabinetry & Pantry.10 ft ceilings. 3 screened in porches. Whole house fan. Big Primary bedroom with enclosed porch/TV room. Great views of Historic Downtown. Main floor utility. Venture downstairs to workshop area + 2 car garage. Low utilities. HVAC has been professionally maintained annually. This place feels like HOME SWEET HOME!! Walk to town, PO, Moms Café & Main St stores! You will be glad you didn't pass up on an opportunity like this. Quaint & picturesque Private rear garden/ sitting area. 10 mins S of Metro. Showings start 8-31-23