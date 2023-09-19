SUMMER FUN STARTS with this home situated on the prestigious Island Circle of Bennington Lake. An impressive 2-story entry way paves the way into sophisticated living areas with large windows giving any guest a picturesque view of the lake. Recent updates include heated saltwater pool & adjoining patio with custom built-in hot tub (all ‘22), new fence, new roof on dock, 2 new boat slips, new glass garage door in 3-season climate control sunroom, re-stained deck ’23, new paint in lower level ’23, new garage door & openers ’19, & 2-A/C units ’19. Executive amenities include 10-ft ceilings on main & lower levels, split staircase, custom Birch cabinets, grill gas line, chef kitchen with double ovens & walk-in pantry, oversized primary suite with sitting room, all bedrooms have direct access to baths, 3-car heated garage, dual HVAC systems, solar tinted windows on the backside of the home & surround sound speakers throughout. Due to no fault of the seller, the home is back on market.