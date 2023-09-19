This stunning home sits on 3 acres of land and boasts incredible amenities. The highlight is undoubtedly the beautiful in-ground pool, accompanied by a 567 sq ft pool house, half basketball court, horseshoe pit, and a putting green. The interior of the home is just as impressive, with 4 spacious bedrooms each featuring a private bath. The primary suite is particularly noteworthy, offering incredible luxury with heated floors, walk-in shower with double shower heads, soaking tub and his/hers closets. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests, while the 1100 sq foot gym provides ample space for staying active. The lower level features a fabulous glass wine cellar, spacious bar, game area and large family room. The garage is a car enthusiast's dream, capable of holding 8 cars and featuring its own bar area. Every detail of this home has been carefully considered and executed with the utmost care, resulting in a truly exceptional living experience.