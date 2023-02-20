Design & Build your Dream Home with New Chapter Homes on this beautiful west facing walk out lot that backs to green space/trees, nestled in Bennington's newest subdivision, Kempten Creek. Close proximity to schools and the heart of Bennington. Kempten Creek adjoins the new 50 acre park and athletic complex for the City of Bennington "Neumeyer Farm". Also will enjoy views from the future dam site ds-7 to be installed by the NRD. New Chapter Homes has other lots available. Design services are included with each build. Healthy allowances. Approx 9 month build. 100% custom home builder. Could build a ranch style home on this lot too. Finished basement optional. Simulated Photos.
4 Bedroom Home in Bennington - $599,000
