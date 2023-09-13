Prime Commercial Space in High Traffic Area Welcome to a rare opportunity to secure a commercial space in the heart of Council Bluffs. This remarkable property offers unparalleled visibility and accessibility, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to thrive in our community. The property is tastefully updated with new flooring, paint and windows throughout. The main floor & upstairs each have their own HVAC system, restroom, and storage area giving you the opportunity to occupy one floor and lease the other. The property is just a hop, skip & a jump away from the trendy 100 block, has plenty of parking available and is zoned Administrative Professional allowing many business types as well as conversion to a duplex. Ask your agent for the Principle Uses Uploaded AMA
