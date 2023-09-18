Sherwood Homes Halstead 2 story plan. Soaring 2 story entry greets guests at the front door. The main floor has luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Incredible hidden walk in pantry in the kitchen. Main floor flex room can be an office, toy room, or craft room. It is flexible. All the spacious bedrooms offer walk in-closets. This home features custom cabinets, granite or quartz counters throughout, walk-in tiled shower in primary suite, and more. Great neighborhood close to grade school. Dual warranties (Pro-Home & 2-10 New Construction Warranties).