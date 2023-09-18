Sherwood Homes Halstead 2 story plan. Soaring 2 story entry greets guests at the front door. The main floor has luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Incredible hidden walk in pantry in the kitchen. Main floor flex room can be an office, toy room, or craft room. It is flexible. All the spacious bedrooms offer walk in-closets. This home features custom cabinets, granite or quartz counters throughout, walk-in tiled shower in primary suite, and more. Great neighborhood close to grade school. Dual warranties (Pro-Home & 2-10 New Construction Warranties).
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $513,605
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charming ranch home with tons of character that sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard and 1 car garage. Relax on the front porch or in the s…
Don't let this opportunity pass, this unique home is completely gutted and ready for your remodel ideas. This home allows access to a 365 acre…
Al Belt's newest 2-story plan, the 2788, in popular Shadow Lake 2! Over 3800 fsf, huge 4-car garage, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 10' ceilings on main…
This ranch house is a situated on a large corner lot w/the benefits of a flat patio & also a walkout basement. With 6 bedrooms &plenty…
This three-bedroom ranch home on a corner lot in South Omaha is ready for its new owners. There's so much potential here, spacious corner lot,…