Ramm Constructions 1 1/2 story Rose plan. 4 bed, 4 bath with a 3+car garage. Flat West facing non-walkout home with a large East facing back yard that would be perfect for a pool. Two story great room with a gas fireplace and a wall of windows to let all of the light come in. Quartz counters with subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Massive pantry and engineered hardwood floors in the kitchen, entry and great room. Drop zone lockers off of the garage along with a powder bath. Primary bedroom that leads to the primary bathroom with the walkin tile shower, tofino free standing tub and dual sinks, thru the w/i closet that is connected to the laundry room. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with a 3/4 bath, a full bath and a 16 x 14 loft/playroom/tv-computer room. Black all ultrex windows. Partially covered rear patio. Blue Stem Meadows is a Mulhall's neighborhood with tree lined streets and oversized lots. Photo of similar home.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Open Saturdays and Sundays 12-4 except major holidays. ** Model home not for sale** Woodland Homes Cabernet - 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, huge primar…
OPEN SUNDAY 1 -3 Manchester Ridge. Great Price! New Construction complete and ready to move in! Walk out ranch in Elkhorn is just what you've …
As good as new lake house off the beaten path! Literally steps away from Carter Lake which accommodates your fishing & recreational fun wi…
Model Home Not For Sale --- Ideal Designs Custom Homes custom 2 Story plan 5 Bed/5 bath situated on a highly desired Bluewater estate lot with…
Welcome home to YOUR 4 bedroom, 3 bath, South facing two story on a culdesac in Harvest Heights of Waterloo. Located 10 minutes West of Villag…