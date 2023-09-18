Experience custom craftsmanship where detail and charm meet. Woodland Homes 2 story floor plan; Cabernet II Traditional elevation. An elegant entry opens to the formal dining room with just a few steps you're welcomed by the massive sun-filled great room, equipped with a gas fireplace for a luxe living space. The kitchen offers generous counter space with the expansive island and includes an oversized walk-in pantry. Hardwood floors throughout the kitchen, great room and dining room. First floor also features a mudroom for extra storage and clean up, as well as an office and powder room. Second level features three more bedrooms each including a walk-in closet in addition to the luxurious primary suite. The primary suite features a large bedroom leading to a sitting room with a fireplace to cozy up to and unwind, oversized bathroom and walk-in closet. The Cabernet II plan is a design that can be modified. Home is under construction. Price subject to change. Photos of a similar home.