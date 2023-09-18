Model Home Not For Sale. Fantastic Ramm Construction Dotty ranch plan! East facing with a West facing walkout backyard. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 3 car garage. Finished walk out basement with a wet bar and 60" electric fireplace. Tons of storage. Painted coffered ceiling in the Great room. Black Ultrex windows. Great room cabinets with a gas fireplace. Drop zone lockers off of the garage. Quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Engineered hardwood floors in the entry, great room and kitchen. Large w/i tile shower with two shower heads. Gas cooktop and under counter lighting. Partially covered deck and patio. Photos of similar home.