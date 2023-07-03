Photo of similar home. Woodland Homes new Louden plan is just what you have been looking for. Open concept with huge kitchen, great room with huge windows to flood the home with natural lighting. Stone fireplaces, over sized bedrooms, two on main and two down. Wet bar, Jack and Jill bath on lower level, oversized deck partial cover. 3+ car garage so bring the boat. Model home available including virtual tour. Call list agent for details. Home under construction so still time to pick selections. framing May 1, 2023 - Ask about the virtual tour of this floorplan.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $727,421
Related to this story
Most Popular
Models Open Daily at 8233 S 178th 11-5pm. Brand new Maintenance Free Townhome community at Windsor East! These attached townhomes are designed…
Your luxury home in the heart of the city awaits! One of the city's premier condominiums, this beautifully renovated, 3 story, 3 bed/4 bath, 1…
New construction home now complete! Vencil Homes most popular split bedroom ranch plan....4 BR / 4 BA / 3.5 car garage. Welcome home to this o…
Open 2 sty plan by Griffin Homes. Sits on a nice, level, corner lot. 14x20 Covered Patio, lotsof windows for natural light. Kitchen has painte…
All Griffin Homes have lots of extra storage space that is always needed, making all the space practical and useable. Highly Energy Efficient:…