Photo of similar home. Woodland Homes new Louden plan is just what you have been looking for. Open concept with huge kitchen, great room with huge windows to flood the home with natural lighting. Stone fireplaces, over sized bedrooms, two on main and two down. Wet bar, Jack and Jill bath on lower level, oversized deck partial cover. 3+ car garage so bring the boat. Model home available including virtual tour. Call list agent for details. Home under construction so still time to pick selections. framing May 1, 2023 - Ask about the virtual tour of this floorplan.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $738,234
Investment opportunity. Same owner for over 30 years. This home has 2 additional lots available to be purchased. Sold AS-IS.
Models Open Daily at 8233 S 178th 11-5pm. Brand new Maintenance Free Townhome community at Windsor East! These attached townhomes are designed…
MODEL HOME NOT FOR SALE. Splendid new Pine Crest two-story ''Meadow IV'' plan with the farmhouse elevation. Gives you a great perspective of t…
The Best of All Worlds! A new dream home in the heart of District 66. Omaha’s ultimate location combined with the legendary craftsmanship and …
AATLA; AMA. Quality, comfort and style abound in this thoughtfully-designed one-owner home situated atop 10 acres w/ 360 degree views. High qu…