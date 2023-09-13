***AMAZING COMMUNITY AND SCHOOL DISTRICT IN FORT CALHOUN, NE*** 4 MAIN FLOOR bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 STORAGE SHEDS and over a HALF ACRE LOT! Large eat-in kitchen. WOOD FLOORS. Spacious formal dining room. Ceiling fans. HIGH CEILINGS. Main floor and basement laundry hook-ups. UPDATED WINDOWS and main bathroom. Unfinished basement includes: shower, sink, toilets and 2 hobby areas. Steel siding, patio with gazebo, flat lot and much more! Zoned Urban Corridor. AMA.