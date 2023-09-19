Exceptional All Brick Villa in Deer Pointe! Lots of unique custom features to see in this well maintained home. Enjoy tall ceilings, lots of built in’s, solid surface counters throughout, spacious rooms, and stately finishes. The primary suite will not fail to impress with a gorgeous bathroom and a closet larger than most bedrooms. Lots of space to spread out while you host and entertain those holiday gatherings with a formal dinning room, 2nd kitchen in basement, large living spaces, private outdoor patio as well as an enclosed sun room style patio space.