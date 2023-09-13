completely remodeled home with all the new fixings to make this home a turnkey place. perfect for any buyer type. New AC plus HVAC, electrical, and pluming done. New roof, gutters, windows, door, and retaining wall has been beautifully repaired and restored for a great curb appeal. New steps and pathway to link this home to the Garage and parking space. for interior, this home offers fresh paint, new carpet and flooring, new updated kitchen and appliances. Offering more usable bedrooms and two fully remodeled bathrooms.