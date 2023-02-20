Backs to trees in Gretna! Gorgeous new construction in Remington West! High quality construction and finishes plus a kitchen island that is a must see! Heavican Homes popular 2-stroy features spacious bedrooms, walk-in pantry with barn door and so much more. Sprinklers, garage door openers, storm shelter, 2 X 6 walls with upgraded insulation package and passive radon standard. Scheduled for completion FALL of 2022. All selections / finishes have been made and materials have been ordered. Farmhouse style and gray/white colors. AMA.