Spacious two story home in popular neighborhood. Walking distance to schools. Open floor plan with flex room, great room with fireplace open to kitchen and dining. Hidden pantry, large island, solid surface counters, SS appliances. Drop zone with bench and hooks. Upper level with laundry and bedrooms all with walk-in closets. Primary suite hosts a large walk-in closet, dual sinks and walk-in shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Gretna - $530,335
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charming ranch home with tons of character that sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard and 1 car garage. Relax on the front porch or in the s…
Don't let this opportunity pass, this unique home is completely gutted and ready for your remodel ideas. This home allows access to a 365 acre…
Al Belt's newest 2-story plan, the 2788, in popular Shadow Lake 2! Over 3800 fsf, huge 4-car garage, 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 10' ceilings on main…
This ranch house is a situated on a large corner lot w/the benefits of a flat patio & also a walkout basement. With 6 bedrooms &plenty…
This three-bedroom ranch home on a corner lot in South Omaha is ready for its new owners. There's so much potential here, spacious corner lot,…