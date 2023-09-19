Back on Market. Ultimate Entertainers’ Dream Home. Whether it is Summer & Pool Party Season or Snuggle in & Watch a Movie on the Theater Big Screen w/ Surround Sound System, this will be the Goto Hang Out Spot for Family & Friends! This 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 3 Car Garage, Walkout in Gretna’s Covington Neighborhood is Move-In Ready. Gorgeous Cherry Wood Floors & Tall Ceilings greet you upon entry. Formal Dining Room & Office/Formal Sitting Rm w/ Decorative Ceiling with Recessed Lights. Spacious Living Room w/ Stone Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Tons of Cabinet Space, SS App. Primary Suite is large w/ Sitting Area, Door to Deck, Walk-In Closet, & Full Bath w/ Dbl Shower Head, Glass enclosed Tile Shower & Dbl Vanity. 3 Other Bedrooms are Good Size w/ Large Closets. Basement has Special Hideout, Full Bath, Bar & Kitchenette. Walkout to enjoy the Covered Patio, In & Around the L Shape Pool, Or Grab a Bite at the Table by the Pool House.