Investors looking for additional cash flow, this fully occupied triplex conversion! This property has two units on the main floor which are both one bed, one bath units. The upstairs is a two bedroom, one bath unit. There is a detached single car garage on property that has electricity to it along with a storage shed. The basement holds all utilities for the building. There is a drive way next to the property and alley access on the back side. Check out this property today!